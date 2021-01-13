My campaign was sponsored with monies from unconventional sources - Abayage

Tangoba Abayage, Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Navrongo

Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Navrongo Constituency Tangoba Abayage has said that she had resources for her campaign from unconventional sources.

According to her, claims that she got cash from the corridors of power are untrue because she raised funds for her campaign on her own.



She said people linked her source of funding to the corridors of power just because they were shocked that she could mount a spirited campaign.



“I didn’t get any special treatment from any corridors of power. In fact, the support I had came from some unconventional places that people were shocked because people were not expecting that I will be able to do this kind of strong, spirited and financially resourced campaign. So they assumed that my financial support came from the corridors of power, no,” she said in an interview on Bolgatanaga-based Dreamz FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

Asked what the unconventional source of funding was, the Upper East Regional Minister said she was not ready to disclose.



Tangoba Abayage lost the Navrongo Parliamentary seat to Sampson Chiragia of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended 2020 election which was keenly contested.



Tangoba Abayage led the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Navrongo constituency after she floored her colleague Kofi Adda who was the incumbent Member of Parliament.