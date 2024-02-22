My comments were twisted – Hawa Koomson reacts after backlash on her ‘Go to Canada and see’ remarks

Mavis Hawa Koomson is the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

The Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has reacted to the backlash she has received following some comments she made in an interview with Onua FM on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

Hawa Koomson was berated by a section of the public after she was reported to have said during the interview that Ghanaians who think the cost of rent in Ghana is high should go to Canada and see how high rent is over there.



The minister has now, in a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, given a clarification on the comments she passed.



She said that she never meant to belittle the hardship in the country but was only trying to make the point that every economy in the world is suffering from the effects of the global catastrophes seen over the past few years including the Covid-19 pandemic.



According to Hawa Koomson, her comments were being misconstrued for political benefits.



“Contrary to the sensationalized reports, my intention was not to be insensitive to the valid concerns raised by citizens regarding the high cost of living.



“During the interview, I referred to Canada to illustrate that the challenges we face are part of a broader global trend. For instance, in Canada, some individuals in this post-COVID era reportedly pay over 2000 Canadian dollars for a single room self-contained, a situation I recently learned,” the minister wrote.



She added, “I want to be unequivocal in stating that my aim was not to undermine the hardships faced by our people but to emphasize the universality of the issue. It is therefore disheartening to witness these statements being twisted and spun for political gains”.

Hawa Koomson, who is also the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, urged the public to disregard reports that indicate that she is insensitive to the plight of ordinary Ghanaians.



She added that despite the challenges in the country, the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government is working to curb the rising cost of living in Ghana, including the cost of accommodation.



“I want to assure our citizens that, as a Member of Parliament (MP) and a member of the government, I am fully aware and involved in actively working to alleviate the burdens of Ghanaians, as we promised to do.



“Efforts continue on measures that will ease the strain on our fellow citizens, an example is the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS) which was recently launched and is being implemented,” she said.



Read the full statement below:



TO ALL MEDIA HOUSES



21/02/2024

Re: “Go to Canada and see – Hawa Koomson”



I feel compelled to address recent claims circulating in certain media outlets and political circles, misrepresenting my remarks during my appearance on Onua FM on February 20, 2024.



Contrary to the sensationalized reports, my intention was not to be insensitive to the valid concerns raised by citizens regarding the high cost of living.



During the interview, I referred to Canada to illustrate that the challenges we face are part of a broader global trend. For instance, in Canada, some individuals in this post-COVID era reportedly pay over 2000 Canadian dollars for a single room self-contained, a situation I recently learned.



I want to be unequivocal in stating that my aim was not to undermine the hardships faced by our people but to emphasize the universality of the issue.



It is therefore disheartening to witness these statements being twisted and spun for political gains.



I implore the public to disregard these misleading narratives. I am fully aware of the challenges our citizens are grappling with, especially on the back of post-global crises such as COVID-19 and now the Russia-Ukraine war.

I want to assure our citizens that, as a Member of Parliament (MP) and a member of the government, I am fully aware and involved in actively working to alleviate the burdens of Ghanaians, we as promised to do.



Efforts continue on measures that will ease the strain on our fellow citizens example is the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS) which was recently launched and is being implemented.



The well-being of all Ghanaians is of utmost importance, and I remain committed to transparent and open communication. Let us work together to overcome these challenges and build a better future for all.



Sincerely,



Mavis Hawa Koomson



MP, Awutu Senya East



Watch a video of Hawa Koomson’s interview below:

If you think rent is expensive in Ghana, go to Canada and see – Hawa Koomson#OnuaFM #YεnNsεmpa pic.twitter.com/H2SnPCjqMB — Onua FM (@onua951fm) February 20, 2024

