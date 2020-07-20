General News

My daughter died from Meningitis and not coronavirus - Methodist Girls' SHS father

File photo: Methodist Girls' Senior High School

The father of a final year Methodist Girls' Senior High School (SHS) student who died last Friday, July 17, 2020, has disclosed that his daughter lost her life to Meningitis.

The final year SHS student died a few weeks after resuming school with other school mates to prepare for the final exams.



A statement issued by the Ghana Education Service said the deceased was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie hospital on Thursday, July 16, 2020, "when her friends detected that she was not well."



She was transferred to Koforidua Regional Hospital on Friday where she later died on Friday, July 17, 2020.

The GES assured the family of its support in giving her a befitting burial.



However, the father of the deceased, Alex Addo said medical experts have now concluded that she was afflicted and died from Meningitis.



In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, he said "The medical experts say it's Meningitis. According to the school, it started on Thursday and Friday they took her to the hospital...It's hard, it's hard."

