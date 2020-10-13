My desperate opponents are destroying my posters – Lawyer Sosu laments

Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu, NDC parliamentary candidate for the Madina Constituency in Accra

Lawyer Francis Xavier Sosu, National Democratic Congress ( NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Madina Constituency in Accra, has accused his political opponents of continuously destroying his campaign posters and material in a desperate attempt to mar his campaign to win the seat.

Showing pictures of his torn pictures from Adoreiman in the Damfa electoral area, Lawyer Sosu alleged that his campaign signages are being continuously destroyed by his opponents in the constituency; adding that though his opponents are desperate to undo him, God will rather “shame” them.



“This happened in Adoreiman within the Damfa electoral area. I don’t know what they get by continuously destroying our signages. Our opponents are desperate but God go shame them. Don’t seek relevance by destroying others. Victory is coming…” He wrote.



Mr Sosu’s main opponent is the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament(MP) for the area, Boniface Saddique Abubakar, who won the election in 2016.

Before he won the seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the seat, for twelve years straight, was held by the NDC’s Alhaji Amadu Sorogho.



This year’s election will be a keenly contested one given the swing nature of the constituency and well as Mr Sosu’s reputation as a philanthropist and human rights lawyer.