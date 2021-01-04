My family is part of the demonstrators – Asiedu Nketia replies critics

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Since December 9, 2020 when protests by supporters of the National Democratic Congress started across the country, one theory that has often been peddled is that the families of the leadership of the party who stand to gain if the party regains power are not involved in the process.

Critics have argued that while the common Ghanaian is on the street protesting for the party, the families of the leadership are in some cozy place enjoying life.



This issue was brought to the attention of the General Secretary of the NDC on Joy News on Sunday, January 3, 2021 and he has stated that contrary to those assertions, his family is not unattached from the process.



Asiedu Nketia said that his family members have been on the streets with the protestors across the country.



He revealed that the NDC will protest today, January 4, 2021 in the Techiman South constituency and one of his sons is already on the ground.



“My family is in the trenches. They are part of the process. One of my sons is in Techiman already for tomorrow’s (referring to today, Monday, December 4) protest. Those who don’t know my family, how are they saying that my family is not part of the process? One of them is here and he has also been part of the process”.

He, however, cautioned that the protests are not to defend the interest of the party or John Mahama but rather to safeguard the country’s democratic credentials.



The NDC scribe said that Ghana’s democracy is under siege and it requires the effort of every Ghanaian to help defeat it.



“This whole struggle is not about John Mahama becoming president. It’s not about NDC ruling this country. It’s about protecting the sovereignty of this nation and protecting our independence, so if anybody thinks that this is a John Mahama protest so I don’t care then you don’t understand what is happening”.



He furthered that a fundamental principle of democracy is the ability of citizens to freely pick their leaders and that once the will of the people is subverted then there is an attack on the country.



“We are in a democracy and one of the most defining characteristics of democracy is a people who have the right of self-determination. They choose their own leaders and the right to choose your own leaders is an inalienable right. It marks the difference between democracy and dictatorship”, he concluded.