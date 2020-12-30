My father died while campaigning for Bawumia, NPP - Farouk Mahama

Farouk Mahama, the son of former Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama has said his father died while serving the NPP party and campaigning for Dr Bawumia in 2012.

Aliu Mahama passed away on 16th November 2012 after spending a few days at the Korle But Teaching Hospital where he was receiving medical attention.



According to Farouk, his father fought to ensure that Dr Bawumia was nominated again as a candidate for the Vice-presidential position in the lead up to the 2012 elections.



“My father did a very good job for the party and the country as a whole. He made sure Dr. Bawumia was chosen. He recommended Bawumia and took him around and it was through that he died,” he stated in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb.



Touching on his father’s relationship with former President Kufuor, Farouk Mahama said;



“My father was supportive of President Kufuor. He supported the party as a whole and made sure that with his partnership with Kufuor, we won power for the first time after 29 years. He did a very good job for the country even though he tried to become a president and could not succeed.”

Farouk who claims to have inherited his late father’s discipline believes that accounted for his win as the MP-elect for the Yendi Constituency.



Farouk Aliu Mahama won the Yendi Parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the December elections.



He polled 40,624 votes to beat the National Democratic Congress’ Alhassan Abdul Fatawu, who polled 24,755 votes.



