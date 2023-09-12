My focus now is winning Kpandai seat for the NPP - Alan's aide after withdrawal

Tue, 12 Sep 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com
Deputy Spokesperson for Alan Kyeremanten campaign team, Richard Nyamah, has disclosed that he is now focused on his campaign to become the Member of Parliament (MP) for Kpandai Constituency in the Northern Region.
He says his vision is to capture the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections, and that will be his focus after Alan Kyeremanten exited the flagbearership race in a rather disappointing manner to his supporters.
Richard Nyamah made this known in a statement he released on Monday, September 11, 2023.
He used the opportunity to thank Alan Kyeremanten for the confidence he reposed in him and wished him well as he reevaluates his role in Ghanaian politics.
