My followers and I will vote for Nana, Bawumia and the NPP - Sheikh Abufayed Maikano

Sheikh Maikano noted that showing gratitude is part of Islamic practice

The leader of the Jallo branch of the Tijaaniya Muslim Order, Sheikh Abufayed Ahmad Abdulai Maikano has pledged his unflinching support to the re-election bid of President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He has also urged his followers to follow suit, as a way of showing gratitude to the President and his Vice, Dr. Bawumia.



In an emphatic declaration made during the commissioning of an ultra-modern complex by Vice President Bawumia in Prang on Friday, October 9, the top Islamic Cleric said President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia deserve to be supported and voted for because they have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the progress and welfare of the Ghanaian people, especially the people of Zongos.



The ultra-modern complex, which was built in fulfilment of his late father, Sheikh Ahmad Abdulai Maikano and the Jallo fraternity's dream of building a fitting mosque in Prang for the Muslim community, and this became a reality through the personal ingenuity of Vice President Bawumia, supported by President Akufo-Addo.



"This dream of building such a magnificent mosque remained a mirage until Allah brought President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia to us, who promised to make our dream a reality."



"What we are seeing today is the result of that promise made by Dr. Bawumia and the President."

"This is so impressive because we made a request to others, but they did not help. For them (Nana and Bawumia) they saw it fitting to do it for us."



"Dr. Bawumia is God sent, and we thank him and the President so well and we pray for Allah to continue to bless them. How could we build this without this support from them?"



Sheikh Maikano noted that showing gratitude is part of Islamic practice, as taught by the Prophet Muhammad, and in line with that, he thanked President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia, on behalf of his group, adding that the seal of their gratitude will be a vote for them in the upcoming elections.



"On December 7, Inshaa Allah, I will vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr Bawumia as thank you for what they have done for us," Sheikh Maikano declared, and his followers responded with large applause of endorsement.



"My justification for this bold declaration is that the Prophet Muhammad admonished us to be thankful to those who helo us. The Prophet added that he that is not grateful to man won't be grateful to Allah."

"That's why we have to be grateful for this gesture and voting for them is the seal of gratitude."



Speaking before he officially commissioned the mosque, Vice President Bawumia expressed gratitude to Allah "for building his own house,"



"This is a house for the Almighty Allah and we have to thank Allah for this. Without Allah, this magnificent mosque wouldn't have been built. Allah made it possible and He built His own house,"