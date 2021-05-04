My government has been effective in dealing with corruption - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has defended the record of his government in the fight against corruption.

President Akufo-Addo told CNN on Monday that his government has been effective in dealing with corruption.



President Akufo-Addo satisfaction with his government’s drive against graft in the public space is based on the country’s improved ranking on global corruption indexes.



According to him, Ghana’s anti-corruption has increased significantly since he assumed power in 2007.



He stated his government has resourced institutions to effectively fight corruption and protect the public purse.



“Am I satisfied that we’ve been effective? I will say yes. A lot has been done, and it is reflected in Ghana’s growing position and rankings of corruption in the world. We’ve gone up several notches since I came into office because we are dealing with these matters at the basic level,” he said.

“For the anti-corruption institutions of our country, when I came into office, [they] were very poorly resourced. We can talk all we like about corruption and make all the wonderful statements but if the instruments at your disposal for dealing with it are weak and blunt, you will get no result,” he said.



Touching on the perceived force retirement of former Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, President Akufo-Addo said he followed due process.



Akufo-Addo further said he believes Mr. Domelevo should be open and eager to ensure that the country’s law on retirement is obeyed.



“There’s a time for retiring which is prescribed by statute, not my making. If you are 60 years old you are no longer supposed to be able to work in the public service…The Auditor-General, like me, should be some of the first to recognize the laws in our country,” he added.



