My government will work with the media - Walker

Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, the only Independent Presidential Candidate for the December polls, says his government will partner the media to propagate Ghana’s interest and beauty to the world when elected as President.

“Walker, Joy team is here to give you the assurance that, should we take the nod, we are going to give you all the support financially and the like...we are here to partner with you, help your industry to grow...Ghana’s interest must be propagated, the beauty of Ghana must be propagated around the world,” he said.



Mr Walker said this when he and his Vice Presidential Candidate, Mr Jacob Osei Yeboah, paid a historic courtesy call on the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) and the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) at the International Press Center, Accra.



He said his government would establish a media fund for programmes, documentaries, and stories that would market the country to the world and attract investors for rapid socio-economic development.



Mr Walker said he believed in the media as agents of change and prepared to work closely with practitioners and organizations to promote the Ghanaian identity and change the narratives.



Mr. Jacob Osei Yeboah, the Vice Presidential Candidate pleaded with the traditional media to give equal space and attention to all candidates ahead of the polls for the electorate to make informed decisions.

He said they were not able to campaign nationwide because they did not have police escorts and appealed to the Police to work on their request for escorts, in time.



Roland Affail Monney, GJA President, welcomed Mr Walker’s media policy and said the media was ready to work with any President because it was the responsibility of the media to feed the citizenry with credible information.



He commended the Independent Presidential Candidate for being the first to visit and engage the Association on policies for the media and wished him well.



He called for peace ahead of polls and stated the readiness of the media to play its role for a peaceful, free and fair general election.



Madam Gloria Hadzi, the Executive Secretary of GIBA, said the traditional media needed support because adverts were dwindling due to social media.