‘My husband throws subtle jabs at me and my party all the time’ – NPP’s Afia Akoto

Deputy MASLOC boss, Afia Akoto is the wife of Chief Biney (NDC's Deputy National Organiser)

Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre, Mrs. Afia Akoto has disclosed how her husband, Chief Biney, is fond of passing mischievous comments about her party (NPP) all the time.

Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM, she cited a recent instance where her husband ‘threw shades’ at her after she returned home from the NPP’s election thanksgiving service held on December 27, 2020.



“I remember when I came back from the NPP’s thanksgiving last Sunday and while at home, he made some comments concerning the NPP’s thanksgiving service but I paid no attention to his words. I only asked him if he was referring to me and my party. He does that all the time” she maintained.



The opposing political affiliations of these two love birds, did not stop them from making their relationship official though some persons within their respective parties disagreed with their union.

Their marriage has since become a talk of town, with sections of the public arguing that the couple could divulge secrets of their respective political parties to each other but others think otherwise.



Afia Akoto, in a colorful traditional ceremony tied the knot with long-time boyfriend, Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney who is also the Deputy National Organiser for the NDC on February 12 2020.