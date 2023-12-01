My marriage to NDC’s Chief Biney has ended – NPP’s Afia Akoto

NDC's Chief Biney and NPP deputy communication director Afia Akoto

Afia Akoto, a deputy communication director of the ruling New Patriotic Party, has disclosed that her marriage with the former deputy national organiser of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney, has ended.

The two made new lines after they decided to tie the knot in 2020, despite being members of the two leading political parties in Ghana, who have keenly contested in elections since the inception of the 4th Republic.



Afia Akoto disclosed that her marriage had ended as she was addressing NPP supporters in the Okaikwei North Constituency, where she would be contesting to become the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections, in an audio recording sighted by GhanaWeb.



She said that her opponents were trying to use her marriage with Chief Biney against her till they discovered that the marriage was no more.



Akoto added that now her opponents are fabricating all kinds of lies against her, including her saying that she would sack the current executives of the party in the constituency.



“When I came at first, they were saying that how can we trust a person married to an NDC man, they didn’t know that the marriage had ended. After hearing that the marriage had ended, they are trying to find something different against me.



“They are always looking for something new against me but have you ever heard me saying something against them?” she quizzed in Twi.

Akoto, a former deputy CEO of MASLOC, added, “If I have been able to live with an NDC person, why can’t I live with my family, the NPP?... after trying so hard to use my marriage against me, they realised it did not exist, and now they are saying all kinds of things against me: ‘Afia is insulting us, Afia would sack the executive’. Oo!”.



She urged the NPP delegates in the constituency to ignore all the things being said against her and vote for her in the party’s orphan constituency parliamentary primaries slated for December 2 to December 3, 2023.



About Chief Biney and Afia Akoto’s wedding:



The opposing political affiliations of these two love birds did not stop them from making their relationship official though some persons within their respective parties disagreed with their union.



Their marriage became the talk of town, with sections of the public arguing that the couple could divulge secrets of their respective political parties to each other but others think otherwise.

Afia Akoto, in a colourful traditional ceremony, tied the knot with long-time boyfriend, Chief Hamilton Nixon Biney, who is also the Deputy National Organiser for the NDC on February 12 2020.



