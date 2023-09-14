My number one position is an indication that I will be president – Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Member of Parliament for Assin Central and New Patriotic Party (NPP), flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong, has posited that his consistent drawing of the number one spot on ballots is a divine signal that he would lead both the NPP and the nation.

Speaking to the media after balloting on September 13, 2023, he expressed the belief that being drawn number one on the ballot for the second successive time was a clear indication from God that he should be entrusted with the mantle of leadership.



He noted that this divine message is apparent to anyone who subscribes to biblical wisdom.



"It is clear that I am the person God has chosen to lead the NPP. If you believe in the Bible… because everywhere I go, Kennedy Agyapong is number one. It is a clear indication that I should be given a chance to lead this country."



He highlighted that he drew the number one spot in the super delegates' election and has once again drawn number one in the upcoming party congress.



These occurrences, he believes, offer undeniable proof of his presidential destiny.



"The signs are clearly on the wall that if you vote for Kennedy Agyapong, he will definitely lead this country and break the eight."



The reference to "break the eight" alludes to his desire to end the two-term limit in power that parties under the Fourth Republic have stayed in power and secure a third consecutive term for the party.

The Presidential Elections Committee held an interactive session with the four contestants vying for the NPP presidential primaries scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



The outcome of the session was the agreement on the modalities and procedures that will govern the upcoming election.



Under the supervision of officials from the Electoral Commission of Ghana, the Elections Committee conducted a balloting process to determine the order in which the contestants will appear on the ballot.



Here is the order in which the contestants will appear on the ballot:



1. Ken Ohene Agyapong



2. Mahamudu Bawumia



3. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

4. Francis Addai-Nimoh





