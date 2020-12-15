My opponent used lies, promised to use his own money to construct roads - Derek Oduro

Deputy Defence Minister, Major (rtd) Derek Oduro

Deputy Defence Minister, Major (rtd) Derek Oduro who was defeated in the parliamentary election has wished his opponent well but asked him to fulfill his promise he made to the constituents.

The MP lost the Nkoranza North seat in the just-ended polls.



The retired army officer was defeated by the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ candidate, Mr. Joseph Kwasi Mensah.



Mr. Mensah polled 15,124 votes while the incumbent polled 10,978 votes.



The constituents voted the NPP out after they accused him of underperformance.



The residents in the Bono East Region threatened to vote against Mr. Derek Oduro and the governing New Patriotic Party for non-performance and neglect of the constituents.

Major Oduro was recently hooted at and disgraced by the angry youth when he visited the area for the campaign.



Reaction to his defeat, he indicated the NDC peddled falsehood about him, and at a point.



He stressed the need for the opponent to fulfill his pledge to the people.



“I have congratulated my opponent. He and his party peddled lies against me telling residents that I could have used my own resources to construct roads. I pray he can do that. He will soon be sworn-in. After that, I expect him to do what he promised to the people.”



