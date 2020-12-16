My people trust me to deliver, MP-elect speaks about huge electoral victory

Alexander Akwasi Acquah

The Member of Parliament-elect for the Akim Oda constituency in the Eastern Region, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, believes the huge margin of votes he received from the December elections, came from the good policies he projected to his people.

Speaking on Angel FM’s ‘An?pa B?fo?’ morning show on Wednesday, Mr. Acquah, who contested on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) indicated that, he garnered all the support and votes from his constituents due to the concrete and tangible pledges he offered both through the party’s manifesto and on the campaign rostrums.



Key among the pledges he made during his campaign prior to the constituency primary, was to donate half of his salary towards the establishment of a fund to cater for the developmental needs of the area.



He also promised to share his allocation of the MPs’ Common Funds among all 18 electoral areas that make up the Akyem Oda constituency in the Eastern Region, if the NPP delegates give him the nod to lead the party into the 2020 parliamentary election.



Although he went into the December 7, 2020 parliamentary contest as the one favoured to win due to the area being a stronghold for the governing NPP, Mr. Acquah put up a great performance to record the region’s highest votes in terms of percentage. He is reported to have come second nationwide after Francisca Oteng, who polled about 83% of votes in the Kwabre East constituency.

He secured 25,380 representing 79.45% while his closest challenger, Jones Asante of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 6,262 representing 19.60% and Madam Lucy Ansah of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) getting 301 making 0.94%.



According to him, he has struck a covenant with the people of Akim Oda and as such, will do everything within his means to make sure his area receives its share of government projects.



Mr. Alexander Akwasi Acquah further assured to accounts for his promises, maintaining that he is not into politics to enrich himself.