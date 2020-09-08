General News

My people will be lifted out of poverty with your policies - Wasipewura to Akufo-Addo

The Paramount Chief for Wasipe, Wasipewura Mumuni Anyame Kabasagya II

The Paramount Chief for Wasipe, Wasipewura Mumuni Anyame Kabasagya II has said the introduction of planting for food and jobs among other pro-poor policies of the current administration will lift his subjects out of poverty.

According to him, his people who are mostly farmers have received support in their cultivation of crops in the farms under the planting for food and jobs and that has increased productivity.



He also stated that his people who are, mostly farmers experienced post-harvest losses but with the construction of the 80km road from Daboya-Mankarigu to Mampeasem, it will be easy for farmers in his community to transport their goods for sale.



Wasipewura lauded government policies and initiatives, is optimistic that his people will be lifted out of poverty which has a bedeviled the area for years coupled with underdevelopment.



He made this known at a durbar in honor of the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia was at Daboya as part of his 10-days working tour of the north.

The Paramount chief said “your Excellency, we are confident that your kind gesture of creating of Twin Regions for this part of Ghana namely the North East and Savannah regions will definitely translate into accelerated development of our areas that have seen a slow pace of development from colonial-era through independence and beyond. We have already seen and felt that development is coming. With the construction of the 80km road from Daboya-Mankarigu to Mampeasem, the transportation of goods and services will become easy.



"Our people who are mostly farmers can now transport farm produce quickly to the market to avoid post-harvest losses. Our people are sure to be lifted out of poverty soon as production is supported by Planting for food and jobs programme with improved transportation due to good road network.”



The Paramount Chief used the opportunity to extend his warmest appreciation to the President of Ghana for honoring his pledge to the people by ensuring that the Daboya road was constructed naming him as “Yine Awura wura”

