Politics

My policies will save Ghana for life – Hassan Ayariga

Leader of the All Peoples Congress, Dr Hassan Ayariga

Leader of the All Peoples Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has revealed that his policy proposals ahead of this year’s elections will save Ghana’s economy for good.

He is promising to provide free education from the primary to the tertiary levels. He also says he will introduce a comprehensive national development policy which will serve the interest of the oil-producing West African nation forever.



Speaking on the Election Watch hosted by Stephen Anti and Berla Mundi on TV3 Friday September 11, Mr Ayariga said Ghana needs more than just campaign promises from the political parties.



To that end, he said, he is providing well thought-through policy proposals that will affect the fundamentals of the Ghanaian society.



He said “Ghana needs something more than just promises, you cannot just come and make a particular promise and expect everybody to buy into it and that will solve the problems of our nation. Our nation is bigger than just one problem".

“The crisis we find ourselves in is bigger than making promises. We don’t need promises as a nation, what we need are policies".



“There is a difference between making promises and policies. We are making policies that will sustain the economy and the nation for life, not promises that as a government you just come and promise and walk away".



“The first we will be looking at is the national development plan and that national development plan will put out these policies.”



He further said “our policies will sustains the economy and make our country a better Ghana. We are providing free primary through to the university.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.