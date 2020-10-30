My record and that of Mahama must be the guide for voters - Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the record of his administration and that of former President John Dramani Mahama will be the deciding factor for the 2020 polls.

He said this year’s election is unique because a sitting president is being challenged by his immediate predecessor and it is fair for people to use their record to measure.



To him, the record of the two principle contestants must be a guide for the Ghanaian voter in making a choice between him and Mahama.



He stressed it is absolutely critical for that matter to be before the people of Ghana.



He said this in an interview with Paul Adom-Otchere on Good evening Ghana.

The president said: “I want them to see me as a man of integrity, of somebody who came to speak the truth to them and in whom they can have the confidence and entrust their destiny and the destiny of their children.”



“The leadership that has enabled us to confront the COVID menace, not that we have overcome it, but we certainly stood up well to it. The statistics indicate that we’ve been able to manage much more effectively in the arrangement of the economy. So, we have a stronger economy than we had five years ago, even with COVID,” he said.



“We will not become a first-world economy overnight. We need to do many things and do them consistently for some time…but with correct policies, it will take a shorter period for the country to get there,” optimistic Akufo-Addo added.