My son couldn't differentiate between me and Akufo-Addo - John Boadu on positive side of losing NPP polls

John Boadu, the immediate-past General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party has said his defeat in the party’s July Conference has proven to be part of God’s plan, saying it has helped him grow closer to his family.

Mr. Boadu was speaking with Emefa Apawu on JoyNews’ The Probe monitored by MyNewsGh.com Sunday. In the no-holds-barred interview, Mr. Boadu for the first time touched on issues around the campaign that saw him being defeated by Justin Frimpong Kodua.



According to Mr. Boadu, even his own son was affected by his busy schedules as NPP General Secretary to the extent that the little boy and his schoolmates mistook him for Akufo-Addo.



The 7-year-old boy approached his father and asked him whether he was Akufo-Addo or John Boadu because his mates in school have been saying it.



“Weeks ago, my son asked me ‘Daddy are you John Boadu or Nana Akufo-Addo?’ I was confused and asked him ‘Why are you asking me this question?’ he said one of his mates asked him whether his father is John Boadu or Nana Akufo-Addo. So I asked him what answer he gave and my son said he doesn’t know.” John Boadu revealed.

He explained why he thinks his son has been affected by his work as General Secretary of the party.



“.. This is because he sees me once in a while. In the morning some people come to my house, we have a meeting, and we leave and return in a week’s time. Sometimes I return and he’s gone to school so there was little interaction. So I can only imagine what my elder children went through,” he explained.



Mr. Boadu thanks his defeat by Justin Kodua for revealing to him how he was falling short in his fatherhood duties.



“If it wasn’t for this defeat I wouldn’t have known,” he said amid shock…. So I think all these things are God’s plan to shape you in order for you to understand some things. Now I help him with his homework, I go to his PTA [Parent Teacher Association] meetings, I get in touch with teachers and I think that I need that kind of atmosphere as well,” he added.