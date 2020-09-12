Politics

My team will breakdown the economic issues to my understanding - Jane Naana

Running mate of the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has said that in chairing the Economic Management Team, her team will be tasked to breakdown the economic issues to her understanding.

There have been concerns that Prof.Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang will not be able to Chair the committee which has over the years been chaired by Vice Presidents who are 'economists'.



Such individuals have hailed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the late Amissah Arthur for their ingenuity in handling issues with regards to the economy.



But speaking to officials of the Institute of Democratic Governance (IDEG) as part of her working visit to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), the Vice Presidential candidate explained that she’s all about simplifying economics.

She explained that her team would be tasked to simplify economics to her understanding.



Prof. Naana Jane OpokuAgyemang said: “After all, managing the economy is about enhancing the quality of human lives.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.