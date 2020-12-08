My victory an indication people value hard work and dev’t – Dr Amin Adam Anta

Alhaji Dr Mohammed Anim Adam Anta won the Karaga Constituency

Member of Parliament (MP)-elect for the Karaga Constituency in the Northern Region Alhaji Dr Mohammed Anim Adam Anta has said that his victory is a humbling one considering the fact that he is the first to ever win the Karaga seat for the New Patriotic Party.

Alhaji Dr Mohammed Anim Adam Anta beat off stiff opposition from the National Democratic Congress'(NDC) Iddrissu Dawuda in the just ended Parliamentary race.



Reacting to his victory in a post on Facebook, the Member of Parliament-elect said his victory is a demonstration of the fact that the people of Karaga value development and hard work.



He was grateful for the opportunity to serve his people indicating that he dedicates the seat to “the chiefs and people of Karaga and especially to those young men and women who spent their priceless time working with me in the communities, in the streets and wherever we could reach out to our people to deliver our message of hope”.

“All praise be to Allah and with humility, I submit myself to His will. Thank you Karaga!For the first time, NPP has won the Karaga seat in Parliament with a margin of almost 9,000, and the President, Nana Akufo-Addo won the popular residential votes by a margin of 8,000 votes. This is historic as it is humbling. The victory by far demonstrates the value of development and hard work. Thanks to all those who have supported me on this journey – my family, friends and party folks. This victory really belongs to all the chiefs and people of Karaga and especially to those young men and women who spent their priceless time working with me in the communities, in the streets and wherever we could reach out to our people to deliver our message of hope. Cheers,” he said in a post on his Facebook page sighted by MyNewsGh.com.







