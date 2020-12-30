My victory margin shows how popular I am in Yendi – Farouk Mahama

Member of Parliament-elect for the Yendi Constituency, Alhaji Farouk Mahama has established that the huge number of votes he amassed in the 2020 general elections is enough proof that he is extremely loved by many in his constituency.

In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb’s Election Desk, Farouk Mahama said not only was he able to increase the number of votes for himself in the constituency, but he increased that of President Akufo-Addo’s as well.



“Yendi has always been a safe seat for the NPP. From 2012, Malik Alhassan won with a certain percentage, Hon Tijani won with a 3,000 votes margin and I am here with 16,400 votes. That tells you how popular I am in Yendi. I increased the president’s votes to 32%. From 28,000 to 38,000. I even had 40,000. So with this huge margin, it can be concluded that I am popular here,” he stated.



Highlighting the way forward, Farouk Mahama said:

“We are taking one step at a time. We’ll go to parliament very soon and we’ll be taken through the rules and regulations. We’ll also learn how to pass bills, carry ourselves well, and so on.”



Farouk Aliu Mahama is the son of former Vice President Aliu Mahama and will be representing the People of Yendi in the 8th parliament on the ticket of the NPP.



