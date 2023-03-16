My victory over Anas is for Kwesi Nyantakyi - Kennedy Agyapong on court ruling

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong, has dedicated his victory in the defamatory court case with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas to former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The Accra High Court dismissed the ¢25 million defamation suit brought to him by Anas and asked the investigative journalist to compensate Kennedy Agyapong with ¢50,000.



Speaking after the court ruling, Kennedy Agyapong stated that his win was dedicated to the former GFA president who was humiliated in the documentary.



Kennedy Agyapong also turned down the ¢50,000 awarded by the court for him and cautioned Anas to be conscious of his actions.



“All I will say is the victory is especially for Kwesi Nyantakyi and this gentleman. What they have gone through in Anas’s humiliation in this country, nobody should go through that,” Kennedy Agyapong told the press.



He added, “I will tell you today, the ¢50,000 I don’t need it, I will give it to him but he should live with his conscience.”



Anas in 2018 sued the New Patriotic Party lawmaker for allegedly defaming him after the release of his famous Number 12 documentary which sort to uncover the rot in Ghana Football.

The popular investigative journalist asked the court to award ¢25 million to Kennedy Agyapong for defaming him in his ‘Who watches the watchman’ counter documentary.



However, ruling over the case in court on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, Justice Eric Baah stated that Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed to prove he was defamed by the lawmaker.



Watch video of Kennedy Agyapong and Kwesi Nyantakyi in court below







JNA/OGB