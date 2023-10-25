My vote is for the highest bidder – NPP delegate declares in a viral video

Ama Serwaa, a delegate of the NPP

A delegate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) by the name, Ama Serwaa, has clearly stated the main factor that would influence her decision on who to vote for in the party’s presidential primaries.

In a viral video shared by TV3, on October 24, 2023, Ama Serwaa did not mince words when she said her vote would go to the candidate who pays her the most money.



She explained that she is going to take money to vote because life is very difficult for her now and the candidates in the primaries don’t even have the country at heart.



“This is very difficult now. I used to eat Fufu, two times a day but now, it is even difficult to get it once.



“So, for me whoever pays the highest has my vote because we don’t see them after voting,” she said in Twi.



The NPP delegate added, “No one is ready to sacrifice for the country and so all of us want something to eat and die,”

The presidential primaries for the NPP are scheduled for Saturday, November 4, 2023.



Four candidates, including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central legislator Kennedy Agyapong, ex-Food and Agriculture Minister Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and ex-Mampong legislator Francis Addai-Nimoh, would compete to become the party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections.



NPP delegate, Ama Serwaa has decided to sell her vote to the highest bidder during the NPP delegates conference, because of the financial constraints brought upon her by the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government. pic.twitter.com/0pJ1TzbDqb — General Marcus! (@marcusadampah) October 24, 2023

