NACCA Boss wins Kwesimintim as NPP snatches Upper West Akim seat

Head of the NaCCA, Prince Hamid Armah

The Head of the National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), Prince Hamid Armah has won the Kwesimintim seat on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Prince Hamid polled 24,785 of the total votes cast while his closest contender Philip Buckman also polled 13,409 votes.



Prince Hamid takes over from Joseph Mensah who is the incumbent Member of Parliament for the constituency.

In the Adaklu Constituency in the Volta region, Governs Kwame Agbodza won the seat with a total of 13,117.



Meanwhile, the NPP has also snatched the Upper West Akim seat from the NDC. It is the first time since 1992 that the NPP is winning the seat. The NPP won the seat with a margin of 1600.