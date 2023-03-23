NADMO cautions public against flood ahead of rainy season

File photo of a flooded area

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is on high alert as it predicts more floods will hit Ghana’s major cities including the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi.

This follows weather warnings on the 2023 forecast by the Ghana Meteorological Agency.



NADMO says the floods are set to occur as the rains set in between April and June and could cause some roads to be unmotorable and also cause damage to structures.



The organization is warning the public not to get exposed to weak structures and further move to safer grounds during the season.

The Agency also warned persons living in flood-prone areas to evacuate from their unsafe premises to avoid the loss of life and property.



See the full statement below:



