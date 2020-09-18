NADMO conducts election 2020 simulation exercise

Source: Samuel Obeng, Contributor

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), under the leadership of Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang -Prempeh, has organized a full scale simulation exercise with the aim of preparing disaster management workers ahead of this years upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary Election.

According to the Director General of NADMO, he is guided by the concept of strategic pessimism, "I encouraged the representative of the participating agencies to prepare in the event of any unlikely situation of electioneering crisis".



The exercise was comprised of both a table top and full scale simulation exercise which took place at the Nadmo Headquarters and Greater Accra Nadmo regional office via Zoom.



Speaking to the press, Greater Accra NADMO Director, Hon. Archibold Cobbina revealed that, under the leadership of his Director General, Hon. Agyemang Prempeh, NADMO is ready to coordinate for any unforseen disturbances.

He urged all Ghanaians to restrain from any activity that will disturb the peace of Ghana going into election 2020.



The exercise involved the United Nations, which will coordinate international support in case of any crisis.



The event was also graced by representatives of the Electoral Commission, the Ghana Armed Forces, the Police Service , the National Security, the Ghana Health Service, the BNI, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Immigration Service among others.

