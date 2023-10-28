NADMO presents relief items to victims of floods in Savannah Region

NADMO director and some of the beneficiaries

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has presented relief items to victims of the recent floods in the Savannah Region.

The items are valued at over GH¢40,000.



They were presented on Monday, October 23, 2023, at the forecourt of the Central Gonja District Assembly.



The relief items included 200 blankets, 20 bales of used clothing, 300 student mattresses, 20 bales of polymaths, 300 bags of 25kg rice, 50 cartons of cooking oil, 1,000 plastic buckets, and 100 cartons of mosquito coils.



The other items were 100 cartons of soap, 50 cartons of sugar cubes, 5,000 plastic cups, 400 mosquito nets, 1,000 plastic basins, and 5,000 plastic plates.

The Director General of NADMO, Mr. Eric Nana Agyeman Prempeh who presented the items said “Today, I’m here because the government has sent me to come to the Savannah Region to present these relief items because we are all aware that a lot of people have been affected by flood disasters.”



“These items are for the whole region, so whoever has been affected by the floods must be given something to bring some form of relief. The assurance is that the government is with them,” he said.



The Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, Karim Musah Kusubari, who received the items on behalf of the regional minister for onward presentation to the regional NADMO director, thanked the organization for the response.



He said the relief items would go a long way in mitigating the plight of the victims in the interim.