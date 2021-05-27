NAM 1 case adjourned to July 6 as prosecution still fails to file processes

CEO of defunct Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM 1)

Prosecution in the case in which Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1, the Chief Executive Officer of Gold dealership firm Menzgold has been arraigned was unable to file processes as per the court orders.

At the last sitting, the court presided over by Her Honour Evelyn Asamoah ordered the prosecution to file the necessary processes prior to today’s sitting.



The court, therefore, warned it would be forced to strike out the case should prosecution failed to do so.



But, in court on Thursday, May 27, the Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police ASP) Sylvester Asare said, prosecution was unable to file the processes on time as directed by the court and “we submit that in all humility this is no deliberate attempt to delay this court.”



According to ASP Asare, “the records will show that at the last sitting, we indicated and pleaded with the court as it is in the interest of justice” and that “this morning we are again on bended knees, although standing, we ask that you give us the necessary ear.”



He said, Prosecution will ensure that “we file the necessary processes. We pray that in the interest of justice, my Lady grant an adjournment to enable parties put their house in order.”

The Circuit Court judge after hearing prosection and the fact that lawyers of the accused person did not opposed, adjourned the case to July 6.



Warning



At the last court sitting on March 2, the court warned it would be forced to strike out the case in which Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) has been arraigned for defrauding.



The court is unhappy about the delay on the part of the prosecution to file the necessary documents to commence the trial.



On that day, ASP Sylvester Asare, the prosecutor in the case, again prayed the court, to give them more time be to able to file their witness statement and other documents.

It was the case of the prosecution that, the number of victims involved in the case is over 16, 000 people and therefore more time would be required by the prosecution to do the necessary investigations.



ASP Asare prayed with the court for time and begged the court not to strike out the case.



Charges



NAM 1 was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without a licence, sale of minerals without a licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totalling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.

The State had previously on June 24, 2020, filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



ASP Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea taking of the accused.



Bail



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charged sheet which is yet to be moved.

He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10:00 hours.