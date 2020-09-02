General News

NAM 1 of defunct Menzgold wins big award

Founder of Zylofon Group of Companies, Nana Appiah Mensah

Founder of Zylofon Group of Companies, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1 has been recognized for his immense support in Ghana’s business sphere.

Blackstar line Cooperative Credit Union, in conjunction with the Marcus Garvey Foundation presented two award plaques to NAM 1 for his contribution to Business Development with his list of entities.



‘Men who are in earnest are not afraid of consequences’ was the inscription on the plaques designed in the form of African Map.



NAM 1 has been eulogised for making efforts in uniting the African front and instituting practical socio-economic cooperation that would in turn provide jobs for majority.

With over five institutions under the umbrella entity, the awardees believe NAM 1 has with great zeal prospered despite the changing scenes and his defunct gold hub, Menzgold.



Blackstar Line is an entity set up with the aim of fostering wealth creation within the Pan African Community in Ghana and the Diaspora by promoting savings.



Started 11 years ago, the corporation seeks to empower Africans to emancipate themselves from the economic slavery imposed on them by Western nationals.

