NAM 1’s case adjourned to April 25; Police awaits AG’s advice

NAM1.jfif Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited

Sat, 25 Mar 2023 Source: GNA

An Accra Circuit Court has adjourned to April 25, the case of Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1, Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold Ghana Limited, accused of duping customers of their deposits of over GHC1.6 billion.

Relieving Judge, Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah, adjourned the case because the prosecution had informed the court that the Police were still waiting for the Attorney General’s advice.

The Court said the matter would be adjourned awaiting any updates from the Attorney General’s Department.

When it was called, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Emmanuel Haligah, who held the brief of Superintendent of Police Sylvester Asare, said the Police was still waiting for the Attorney General’s advice.

He, therefore, prayed for a date.

Ms Audrey Twum who also held the brief of Kwame Boafo for the accused person and the prosecution agreed on a date.

This is the 33rd time that the accused person had appeared before the court over the past two years.

Nana Mensah is facing 61 counts of abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on deposit-taking business without license, sale of minerals without license, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.

The accused person has denied the charges and the court on July 26, 2019, admitted him to bail in the sum of GHC1 billion with five sureties, three to be justified.

The court ordered him to be reporting to the Police every Wednesday pending the outcome of the case.

