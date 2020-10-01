NAM1 trial will commence this legal year – Prosecution to court

CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah

The prosecution in the case in which Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited Nana Appiah Mensah (NAM1) has been arraigned in court has said he is hopeful the trial will commence this legal year.

In court on Thursday, the prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare told the court that, “the instructions from our solicitors is that they are working hard to forward their advice to the court.”



According to him, “as we begin the legal year, this matter will be commenced” before praying court to grant them an adjournment.



While acknowledging that prosecution appears to “always come here with one story or the other” ASP Asare prayed the court to “indulge us,” over the delay.



The accused person, NAM1 was present in court while the case has been adjourned to November 4, 2020.



NAMI was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without licence, sale of minerals without licence, unlawful deposit-taking, and money laundering.



It is alleged that the accused had taken various sums of money, totaling GH¢1.6 billion from customers.

Background



The State had previously on June 24, 2020 filed new charges against the CEO of Menzgold, also known as NAM 1 at the Accra Circuit Court.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare then told the Court that his directives were that he should hold on to the new charges and the plea taking of the accused.



On July 20, ASP Asare told the court that, they were seriously working to advice the court on the matter.



To this end, he prayed the court for a long adjournment after which they would have been able to advice the court on their intention of prosecution on the matter.



He said when the advice is ready they will issue a hearing notice to the accused persons to appear before the court to do the needful.

Bail



The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019 granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified.



He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State. The state had since amended its charged sheet which is yet to be moved.



He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 10:00 hours.