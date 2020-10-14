NAPO challenges Prof Opoku-Agyemang to a debate on education

Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has challenged the former Education Minister and running mate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to a debate on the education sector.

According to Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, although he is not a teacher, his sector has achieved more in three and a half years with the ruling NPP than the eight years of the erstwhile Mahama administration.



“I am a Doctor and not a teacher. In three and half years, we have done a lot for teachers… I wish I get the opportunity to sit with the Professor who held the office I am holding, so we count one by one what has been achieved,” he challenged.

Dr Prempeh who was speaking at the NPP Teachers’ Network Conference in added that the country has not recorded any case of strikes in the past four years because of the efforts put in the education sector.



“No teacher demonstration or strike for four years. It is not for nothing.” He stressed.