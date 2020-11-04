NCCE Inter Party Dialogue Committee inaugurated in Dzodze

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has inaugurated an Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) for the Ketu North Municipality in the Volta region

It forms part of efforts to make the 2020 general election free, fair, peaceful and build trust among the players.



Representatives of the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) political parties, Security Agencies, the NCCE, Religious and Traditional Leaders, CODEO Civic Educator, Civil Society Organization (CSOs), Trade Associations, Persons With Disability (PWDs) and the Media constituted a 15 member Committee.



The Committee was inaugurated to ensure that the stakeholders work hand in hand to achieve a free, fair and violence-free election, spot and resolve issues that are likely to generate into conflicts.



Mr Prosper Kofi Afealete the Municipal Director of NCCE said, 2020 General Election must be peaceful with no attacks or insults from Political parties activists and followers. He continued by saying the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee is to promote peace and resolve conflict and prevent violence in the general election so that Ghana can continue to progress. He reiterated that ' the future of Ghana lies more than ever in our Hands now and days ahead.



The Director, speaking on the Code of conduct for political parties, urged Political Parties to act in good faith, use temperate language and ensure that their party agents and rank and file are properly and adequately trained on the procedures, dos and don't of the electoral process early and ahead of the election night, 'the agents are to work with the system and not against the System, in- line with the laws and not outside of the laws' he stressed.

DSP Christian Dogbatse, the District Police Commander said it is the duty of Police to maintain law and order and that includes security during elections and the Police will make sure no violence is recorded in Ketu North.



He announced that Police Service identified about 30 flashpoints in Ketu North and will do everything possible to deploy Officers and men to all flashpoints a d Polling Centres in the Municipality.



Rev Felix Ernest Dodor of A.M.E Zion Church, Penyi was elected the Chairperson of the Committee. He encouraged everyone to promote peace before, during and after the election.



In the end, the participants and all political parties resolved to support NCCE in its activities of Education and organization of Parliamentary Debate in a fortnight. Present at the grand ceremony was Togbui Avorkliyah V, Dufia of Kuli, who is also a member of the IPDC.

