NCCE engages party youth activists in Atebubu

Mr. Yeboah (in suit) making a presentation at the workshop

Source: Daniel Oduro-Stewart, Contributor

The Atebubu-Amantin municipal office of the National Commission for Civic Education NCCE with support from the European Union has held a one-day workshop for about 40 political party youth activists in the municipality.

Youth from the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP, National Democratic Congress NDC, the Convention Peoples Party CPP, Peoples National Convention PNC, Ghana Union Movement GUM and the Progressive Peoples Party PPP were present.



Welcoming participants, the municipal director of the Commission Mr. Patrick Tampugre said the workshop aimed at promoting an issues-based campaign devoid of insults and personal attacks.



Police Chief Inspector Isaac Banafo who stood in for the municipal police commander took the gathering through the ‘public order act’ of 1994 saying it is incumbent on all groups including political parties to give a 5-day prior notification to the police before holding public events.



He urged the youth to ensure that the ‘flashpoint’ tag on the constituency is changed.



The municipal electoral officer Mr. Kenneth Opoku spoke on the electoral process. He touched on demarcation, registration, exhibition, notice of election, notice of poll and the actual election.

He said it is erroneous for anyone to think that the Electoral Commission can manipulate the outcome of elections adding that elections are won at the polling centers.



The Bono East regional director of the Commission Mr. Kwaku Yeboah took the gathering through the code of conduct for political parties and the vigilantism and related offences act of 2019.



He gave a background to the act and spelt out the various offences and the punitive measures associated with them.



A film on the effects of war was shown while participants identified threats to peace in the upcoming election and possible solutions to them.



They also issued a communique pledging to uphold peace during the elections and beyond.

