NCCE engages political party activists in Kasoa on conflicts

Inter-Party Dialogue committee chairman of Awutu-Senya East Constituency,

Alhaji M. S. Ali, has expressed worry over the intolerance and insults during the constituency’s political campaigns.



He raised the concerns at a day’s workshop organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for Political Party Youth Activists at Kasoa in Awutu-Senya East Constituency.



The workshop was part of activities by the NCCE towards the peaceful election on December 7.



It brought together Political Party representatives, civil society groups, youth, Assembly Members and the clergy in the area and was moderated by Mrs Mary Ankrah, Awutu-Senya Municipal Director of NCCE.



“Let us give way for political tolerance and uphold the values of fair-play and proper conduct to help curb the needless suspicions and tensions in the struggle for political power in the December polls,” he cautioned.



“There is only one Ghana and one Awutu Senya East Constituency and partisan politics must not be allowed to disturb the peace we are enjoying in the area,” Alhaji Ali said.

He appealed to the leadership of political parties to be mindful of their utterances on campaign platforms and help prevent confusion and make way for peaceful elections for the entire citizenry to go about their daily duties without any hindrance.



Mrs Rebecca Colecraft, Principal Civic Educator of the NCCE, who educated the participants on the topic: “Conflict Management” said the constitution offered citizens the right to belong to a political party of his or her choice.



She took them through causes of conflicts, types of conflicts which include inter-personal conflict, inter-personal conflict and intra-group conflicts, the process of conflicts, preserved conflicts, effects of conflicts and open conflicts.



“Let us do all that we could within our jurisdiction to refrain from acts which could lead to conflicts to ensure continuous peace and tranquillity in the area and the country as a whole,” Mrs Colecraft stated.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Obiri-Yeboah, Crime Officer of Kasoa District Police Command, sensitized the participants on the Public Order Act and Electoral Offences Law and urged political actors and organizations to strictly respect the law and adhere to the advice given by the police to maintain sanity.



He mentioned some electoral offences, including attempting to vote before the polls commence, to vote in the name of another person, obstructing the duties of electoral official, dropping material into the ballot box aside from the ballot paper and campaigning for votes within 500 meters of the polling station,

The police, he warned, were ready to apprehend people who will go contrary to the law and arraigned them before the court to serve as a deterrent to others,



Obiri-Yeboah tasked politicians to advise party members and friends to conduct themselves very well before, during and after the polls to avoid prosecution.







