NCCE holds parliamentary candidate debate at Adansi Asokwa District

The debate was held between NDC and CPP Parliamentary Candidates

Source: NCCE, Contributor

Two parliamentary candidates have had a successful debate organized by the Inter-Party Dialogue Committee (IPDC) chaired by Nana Abuaa Owusua II, the Queen mother of Adansi Asokwa together with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE)

The two candidates were Mr. Kenneth Boakye Acheampong of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr. Abraham Mensah Justice of the Convention People's Party (CPP).



The debate which took place at the St. Anthony R/C church, Adansi Asokwa on November 26, 2020, was to assess each candidates' preparedness for the December 7 general elections.



Also, the debate was conducted by the NCCE to ensure that those who seek the people's mandate are scrutinized and made accountable to the people.



Expressing his views, the NDC candidate, Mr. Kenneth Boakye Acheampong indicated that he will ensure that more schools are built in the Adansi Asokwa constituency when given the nod to lead as a member of parliament.



The NDC candidate among other things also said he is going to make sure the learning of ICT becomes key, by providing the needed logistics.

The CPP candidate, on the other hand, said he will ensure that students who are unable to further their education seek vocational training which according to him will, in the long run, promote development in the constituency and for that matter, the country as a whole.



The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) candidate however did not make it to the event.



The Police District Commander, Supt. Albert Fii Ochil who was present at the event seized the opportunity to caution electorates not to wear the nose mask or shield which bears party colours or symbols to the voting grounds.



He said such acts are unlawful adding that culprits will be dealt with accordingly.

