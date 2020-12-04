NCCE sensitises political party youth on electoral violence

National Commission for Civic Education

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in the Ayawaso Central District has sensitized Political Party's Youth Activists (PPYA) on electoral violence.

The sensitisation seminar was on the theme, "Empower the youth to stand up for Ghana and for peaceful election 2020".



Mrs Rhoda Akuerteh, Ayawaso Central NCCE Director, noted that Ayawaso Central had been marked as a flashpoint in the Greater Accra Region in relation to the December 7th elections.



She informed that the youth were mostly used to perpetuate violence on election days hence the need to draw their attention to the dangers in such acts.



Mrs Akuerteh informed that the programme also sought to increase the participation of the youth in the democratic process, and also raise their awareness in ensuring peaceful election before, during, and after the polls.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abraham Acquaye, Nima Divisional Police Commander, also the Police were well prepared to ensure a peaceful election, noting that people who would indulge in electoral violence would be prosecuted.

According to the Divisional Police Commander, it was also a civic duty for citizens to respect the tenets of the rule of law and also the Public Order Act.



'Let us be law-abiding going into the elections' he stated and called on the citizens to vote on December 7.



Mrs Hulliet Lucille Annan, Greater Accra Regional Director of the NCCE, noted that the Vigilante Act banned any activities of vigilante groups in the country, and therefore called on the youth to report any such groups to the law enforcing agencies.



Youth activists of the various political parties were given the opportunity to ask questions and make suggestions.