NDC Agona West PC charged with abetment to commit murder

Paul Ofori Amoah, National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate

National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Agona West, Paul Ofori Amoah, has been charged with abetment to commit crime, to wit murder, and preparation to commit a crime.

This comes after he was arrested by the Central Regional Police CID in connection with an alleged plot to assassinate Member of Parliament for the area, Cynthia Morrison.



Confirming the news to Daily Guide, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Serwaah Oppong, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer, told the media that Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, on Monday made a formal complaint to the police over the plot to have her assassinated.



The four suspects, Saddick Abubakar, Gordon Kunya, Isaac Addea, and Dauda Fatau were arrested in a hotel at Swedru in connection to an alleged plot.

When the suspects were arrested at the hotel, the police retrieved from them items including a knife, a cutlass, a lighter and two packets of rizzler as well as two bank opened-cheques for GH¢5000 each.



Paul Ofori Amoah in a video owned up to issuing two cheques to the suspects he was subsequently arrested after police investigations established a connection to the NDC parliamentary candidate.



His caution statement has been taken and has subsequently been charged with abetment to commit crime (murder) and preparation to commit crime.