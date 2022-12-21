NDC Delegates Congress: Ofosu-Ampofo is really pained - Nana Akomea

Former National Chairman of NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Democratic Congress held its 10th National Delegates Congress over the weekend at the Accra Sports Stadium to elect fresh leaders for the party.

Over 9,000 delegates participated in the elections and elected Johnson Asiedu Nketia as the party's National Chairman, therefore expelling the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo from his seat.



Fifi Kwetey, a former Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning and a one-time Propaganda Secretary of the NDC, was declared the General Secretary of the party, and Joseph Yamin, former Sports Deputy Minister was also elected National Organizer.



Sammy Gyamfi, the current Communications Officer of the NDC, went unopposed.



The congress was climaxed with a speech from the newly elected National Chairman but unfortunately, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo, the immediate past National Chairman, was nowhere to be found after the declaration of the election results.



He is said to have left the event ground after losing the elections.

Discussing the NDC delegates congress on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", the Chief Executive Officer of the Intercity State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea wondered why Mr. Ofosu Ampofo failed to wait to deliver a speech at the end of the congress.



According to him, it is a formality of such events that the outgone National Chairman concedes defeat and says something to unify the party; but in this case, the defeated Chairman vacated the stadium without addressing the delegates.



To Nana Akomea, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo's behavior tells how hurt he is to have lost the elections to Mr. Asiedu Nketia.



"He left the election grounds even before they announced the results and after that look at the statement he's made publicly. It means he is really pained," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi.