NDC Demo: We have not done enough to prevent this - Lawyer takes on press, security, others

Supporters of the NDC have been protesting over the election results

Legal Practitioner, Delanyo Alifo, has pinpointed the media, the security agencies and other stakeholders as responsible for the political tensions that is boiling from demonstrations of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the Electoral Commission, the Media and the Security agencies have not done enough to prevent the NDC from demonstrating.



In an interview with Samuel Eshun on e.TV Ghana’s Fact Sheet Show, he explained: “This is not the first time this kind of demonstration is happening all over the world. Election matters are very volatile that is why people are always calling for transparency. It is difficult to tell people there is a requirement of the law. It will be difficult for anyone to look at the law when they feel cheated.



These are evils that we have to confront and we have to take the necessary step to prevent them but we have not done enough for this. When I state ‘us’, I mean the press the security and every other person in involved in this. We need to see if they [NDC] have any issues. We don’t really care about these things until it escalates before we speak about peace”.

Per his view, the law does not prevent anyone from engaging in lawful demonstration and as such he believes the NDC should be allowed to demonstrate for their grievances to be addressed.



The NDC in the past week have held demonstrations in different part of the countries to demand that the Electoral Commission overturn the presidential results of the 2020 election for John Dramani Mahama. Some of these protests however, turned violent as supporters clashed with the police.



Many have, however, called on the NDC and its flagbearer John Dramani Mahama to seek legal redress rather than resort to demonstrations.