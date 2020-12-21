NDC Kumasi Demo: Mahama’s billboard sparked clashes with military – Abass Nurudeen

Two persons were arrested following clash with police

It is emerging that the clash between military-cum-police force and some demonstrators said to be members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was over the billboard of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Regional Communications Officer of the NDC in the Ashanti Region Nurudeen Abass told Accra-based Okay FM that they were surprisingly refused entry into the jubilee park with the billboard.



“Our demonstration was very peaceful until we got to the Jubilee Park where we wanted to converge. Some of them said they will only allow us in without the billboard of former President Mahama. We told one of the policemen who gave us that directive that it was unheard of because we are demonstrating because of him because he is the leader who has been cheated at the polls. We demanded the specific law that forbids us from holding his billboards and this sparked the confusion”, he said in the interview monitored by mynewsgh.com.



It would be recalled that the security agencies on Sunday tried preventing the demonstrators from burning car tyres in front of the Jubilee Park but they insisted, a move that nearly marred the otherwise peaceful march.



In the ensuing melee, one person was said to be injured after police splashed hot water on him.

This was after the supporters despite the peaceful demonstration blocked the road and burnt tyres creating congestion and vehicular traffic in parts of the garden city



Police who tried putting out the fire with their water cannons spilled some on some supporters of the NDC one of whom got injured.



The Ashanti Regional Organizer of the NDC Isham Alhassan speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo monitored by MyNewsGh.com revealed that 2 supporters were arrested by the police during the protest.