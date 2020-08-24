General News

NDC MP fails to provide figures to back Mahama’s Okada claims

MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza

Former President Mahama minced no words when he spoke with utmost certainty that commercial bike hailing, popularly known as Okada has created more jobs than two of the NPPs government’s flagship initiatives.

In justifying his promise to legalize the business, the NDC flagbearer said that Okada business has done more good to the Ghanaian youth than NABCO and YEA.



He was firm that a legalization and regulation of the Okada will create further opportunities and revenue for the youth.



“Why behave like the turkey and bury your head in the sand? This ‘pragyas,’ Aboboyaa, okadas have created more jobs in this economy than any government job-related policy. It has created more jobs than NaBCo, YEA and all those artificial job creation programs…”



This position by the former president is widely endorsed by the NDC and among the believers is the MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza.



Agbodza told Neat FM that the promise to legalize Okada is a step in the right direction, stressing that Okada plays vital roles in the movement of people.



Like Mahama, Agbodza is strongly convinced that the Okada business has done the youth a lot of good compared to NABCO and YEA.

But when he was pushed to substantiate his claims with figures, the member of Parliaments Roads and Transport Committee could not give numbers but rather speculated on what he assumes to be the number of Okada drivers in his constituency.



The MP tried to shelve the question but the interviewer insisted on him backing his assertions with figures, an exercise that ended in futility.



“Adaklu is a relatively small constituency and I can say that more than hundred people use Okada in Adaklu alone. We know the figures government gave in terms of NABCO though majority are not paid. The principle the former president is saying that if we legalize and regulate it, the youth in Adaklu wouldn’t have to go to Ho to look for job”.



Interviewer: So we should say that you are just speculating ?



“Currently NABCO may not have more than 100 beneficiaries in Adaklu. But Okada, one station has more than 30 rides. So let’s not limit the argument to figures. We are discussing at the manifesto stage. The policy aspect of it,” he stated in defence.

