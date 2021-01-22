NDC MP’s case adjourned to February 8

NDC MPs marching to the EC Headquarters

A Circuit Court in Accra has adjourned to February 8, the case of 20 minority Members of Parliament, who allegedly failed to notify the Police before holding a special event.

The MPs were said to have marched from Parliament house to the office of the Electoral Commission to present a petition without informing the Police.



The MPs have been charged with unlawful assembly contrary to section 202 of the Criminal Offences Act and sections 1, 2 and 9 of the Public Order Act.



The MPs are: Haruna Iddrisu, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, Samuel George, John Abdulai Jinapor, Rockson Defiamekpor, Ras Mubarak, Mutawakilu Adam, Ebenezer Okletey Terlabi, Dr Kwabena Donkor, A.B. Fuseini and Kwabena Minta Akando.



The rest are; Yusif Issaka Jaja, Isaac Adongo, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, James Klutse Avedzi, James Agalga, Collins Dauda, Abdul Rashi Pelpuo, Richard Quashigah and Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings.



Meanwhile, the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Peter Boamah Otokunor, is also charged with the same offence.



When the case was called in court, the Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Evan Kesse was not in court.

Chief Inspector John Gohoho who held brief for ASP Kesse therefore prayed for a date.



The Court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dapaah Mireku, then adjourned the matter.



At the last sitting, prosecution informed the Court that because Parliament was on recess, the Police was unable to serve the MPs so they could attend court.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Evan Kesse said all the accused persons were members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



On 22/12/2020, at about 10:30 am, the accused persons whose intention was not known, suddenly started marching from the Parliament House to the office of the Electoral Commission.



He said the Accra Regional Police Command was informed in view of the recent series of demonstration been organized by the party against the 2020 General Election results which they believed was rigged in favour of the sitting President. The police were deployed to access the situation.

The Prosecution said the leadership of the Parliamentarians led by the Mr Iddrisu, who is the Minority leader in Parliament, and other Parliamentary leaders of the opposition told the Police that they were marching to present a petition to the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.



He said the Police reminded them that their actions was a breach of law and advised to resort to the dictates of the Public Order Act.



ASP Kesse said Mr Iddrisu and his colleagues failed to adhere to the advice of the Police and forced their way through the barricade, which had been formed by the Police at the premises of the Commission and got to the entrance of the Commission.



“They were however overpowered and dispersed,” he said.