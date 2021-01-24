NDC MPs are simply unbribable and impenetrable – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has described as unfair, vexatious, malicious and downright offensive theories against NDC Members of Parliament’s Appointments Committee and the larger NDC caucus.

With the current setup of Ghana’s parliament in terms of numbers, the NDC wields almost equal power as the majority and governing party, the New Patriotic Party.



Some critics have in the wake of the creation of Parliament's Appointment Committee which has 13 members from the governing party and 13 members from the opposition, predicted that the NDC members may either allow themselves to be induced during decision-making or be bulldozed by the majority group.



In a reaction to the theories, the North Tongu MP who is also a member of the committee in a Facebook post says the NDC caucus during the election of the Speaker of Parliament demonstrated that they cannot be influenced or pushed over.



"We have demonstrated enough grit since the election of Speaker to prove to the world that we cannot be influenced by inducements neither are we pushovers. We are simply unbribable and absolutely impenetrable,” he wrote.

According to him, “the Ghanaian people didn’t bestow upon us (the NDC caucus) these impressive numbers in Parliament only to use it for dirty deals with the forces of darkness. That will represent a betrayal of the people’s mandate in the most obscene and unconscionable term,” he added.



Assuring of vindication by virtue of his side’s performance on the Appointment Committee, Mr Ablakwa reiterated that the NDC group “shall not be a group of reckless obstructionists but we do not intend to serve as mere conveyor belts or jinxed accomplices either”.



