NDC Manifesto Empty - Yaw Preko

Nana Yaw Preko, Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party

A Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP), Nana Yaw Preko, has described the National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 manifesto as empty and unconvincing.

According to him, the promises in the NDC manifesto are unrealistic and a ploy to lure unsuspecting Ghanaians to vote for them in the December polls.



“If you look critically at the NDC manifesto, it is empty, a rehash of old promises in their manifestos of 2008, 2012 and 2016. It does not reflect the reality on the ground,” Nana Yaw Preko exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



He added that “we can’t trust John Dramani Mahama and the NDC. They plunged this country into darkness for four years. We endured dumsor and it was God’s grace that Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP came to rescue Ghanaians. This same John Mahama was President when nurses and teacher trainee allowances were scrapped, today it has been restored. What shows that he will not cancel it if he comes back’?”

“To be honest some of the policies of the NDC are dead on arrival."



He said the former president and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), failed to deliver on their promises to Ghanaians, mismanaged the economy, embezzled state funds hence should not be allowed to rule again.