NDC NEC member Kutor calls for God’s intervention in Election 2024

Wonder Kutor speaking at the event

Source: Patrick Biddah, Contributor

A member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Wonder Victor Kutor, has called for a smooth transfer of power from the New Patriotic Party to the National Democratic Congress in January 2025.

He said the fourth republican constitution has come this far since 1992 because of the smooth transfer of power from one democratically elected government to another, which has sustained the peace and security of the country.



In view of the appointments of politically-tainted NPP members to the Electoral Commission, Kutor stressed the need for the NPP not to make any attempt of stealing the will of the people by using these commissioners to hold on to power if they lose the 2024 election.



Making the call in New Jersey at the start of a fundraising dinner event for the party on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, Wonder Kutor indicated that the appointments of the two NPP-tainted members to the Electoral Commission raises lots of concerns and is the reason they must relinquish power immediately if they lose.



He further called for God's intervention in that regard, urging all Ghanaians to add their voices for a smooth transfer of power.



“In 1993, when Moshood Abiola won the Nigerian presidential election, he was denied the mandate, which plunged the country into instability, which had rippling effects and we do want that in Ghana.

“The story of many of the countries in West Africa which were plunged into civil war because of similar or same reasons of losing political power, but holding on, is there for all to see,” he added.



According to him, these prayers are needed more than ever because of what happened in the 2020 general elections, where eight innocent civilians died in election-related issues leading to the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Ghana's president.



“The NPP have shown to be undemocratic but this time, we pray for God's interventions towards the 2024 elections in order to sustain the fourth republican dispensation and the transfer of power to us.



“Without doubt, we have proven to be democratic. We handed over power in the year 2000 under our beloved late former President Rawlings and again in 2016 under our indefatigable former President John Dramani Mahama, who is going to form the next government in 2025,” Kutor, who is also a lawyer, asserted.





The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2024 election, John Dramani Mahama, who was at the event, urged the diaspora to continue to work hard.



For him, there is no room for complacency, but rather staying focused for the victory.



According to him , the synergy between the party at home and it’s members in the diaspora is showing that the role of the members in the diaspora remain crucial in winning the next general elections.



Leading members of the party who were in attendance were the General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey; Director of International Affairs, Alex Segbefia; the National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi; the National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo; among others.



Aside the dinner event, there was another fundraising event on October 28, in Chicago.