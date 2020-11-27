NDC, NPP candidates in Banda commit to peace during December polls

The candidates have pledged to ensure a violence-free election on December 7

Source: Aboagye Frank

The Parliamentary candidates of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) and the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Banda Constituency of the Bono region have committed themselves to peace before, during, and after the elections.

The candidates have revealed that they are ready to ensure a violence-free election in the constituency on December 7.



Speaking at a sensitization programme organised in the Banda constituency by the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, both candidates agreed that ensuring a violence-free election in the area is key in promoting a healthy co-existence among residents.



The Parliamentary Candidate for the NDC and the Member of Parliament for the area, Ahmed Ibrahim reiterated his readiness to support the initiative.



He also re-echoed his commitment to accept the outcome of the polls.



“I want to use this opportunity to pledge my support to the National Peace Council and the Small Arms Commission that whatever the outcome of the December 7 elections, I will stand by it. And I know that just as we have been doing, we in the NDC from the presidency to myself as the PC, we will go by the declaration of the EC.”



On his part, the NPP’s Parliamentary Candidate, Joe Dankwa, pledged to maintain peace as according to him recent political occurrences in the area have put the constituency in a bad light.

The Senior Programmes Officer at the National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, Leonard Tettey, thanked the two leading parties for committing to peace and called for inclusive participation from all stakeholders to ensure that peace prevails in the area before, during, and after the elections.



He, however, sounded the alarm bell that the Commission is worried about some of the red flags it has picked and urged all parties to partner his outfit effectively in ensuring peace in the constituency.



“We are still concerned about issues in Banda. There are still underlying issues that we think as a Commission needs to be addressed seriously. We are therefore calling on all stakeholders to as a matter of urgency bring [their] attention to Banda. This seems to be a very critical area and as a Commission, we are very worried about it.



“We are ready to share the various issues we picked up with anyone who is interested so that we make sure Banda does not erupt. From the indications we are having, we are not satisfied with the issues here at Banda.”



The Banda Constituency is among the seven hotspots that have been identified as highly possible for electoral violence in the 2020 general elections.

Source: Aboagye Frank