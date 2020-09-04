General News

NDC, NPP engaging in corrupt, incompetent and greedy politics - Sekou Nkrumah ditches both

President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama,NDC flagbearer

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, son of Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of engaging in corrupt, incompetent and greedy politics, throwing his weight behind independent candidates.

Sekou Nkrumah, who has made comments in support of the governing NPP, has now said that he does not support the politics of the NPP and the NDC.



Reacting to a post by NDC activist Dela Coffie, cautioning voters against falling for the deception of politicians sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Sekou Nkrumah declared that he was for the Ghana first agenda and independent candidates and not the politics of the NPP and NDC.



Dr Nkrumah has been a fierce critic of the NDC for some time now, frequently jabbing its leaders for their actions and inactions and offering some praise from time to time to the governing NPP government.

He has come under criticism for failing to uphold the legacy of his father by helping the father’s party, the Convention People’s Party (CPP) to be a formidable political force in the country.



But he has always strenuously dismissed these accusations saying that he is his own man, and does not need to be like his father or continue with his legacy.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.