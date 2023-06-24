NDC, NPP fight over controversial audio attributed to Gyakye Quayson's daughter

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) are at each others' throat over a controversial audio attributed to daughter of the NDC's parliamentary candidate for the Assin North by-election slated for June 27.

The audio has been widely circulated on social media by pro-NPP activists who are lamenting the content of the audio in which Gyakye Quayson's supposed daughter is blasting the people of Assin North and the NPP.



She states among others that her father is being coerced into a political contest at the expense of his freedom due to a criminal case against him for his participation in the 2020 elections.



The NPP activists have described the audio as grossly disrespectful to the people of Assin North with some asking that the voters should punish the NDC candidate come June 27.



NDC brands the tape "fake"



In a statment posted on the website of the NDC's presidential candidate for the 2024 polls, the party described the said audio as a “desperate and maliciously-contrived audio message.”



The statement cited the NDC’s Communications Officer Sammy Gyamfi, as stating that the audio recording contains “vulgar and despicable swear words we cannot repeat.”

"The party says the said fake and concocted audio “is not coming from any child, relation or associate of James Gyakye Quayson, as it does not reflect the decency and nobility of James Gyakye Quayson or his immediate or extended family.



“Let it be stated here that the family of Gyakye Quayson has stood firmly and continues to stand with him in his quest to serve the people of Assin North and pursue the felt needs of the people, and never will they turn their back on this noble cause”, a statement from the Party added.



The NDC, which says it is confident of winning Tuesday’s by-election, accused the NPP of desperation because it is aware of their imminent defeat.



The NDC also urged Ghanaians especially the people of Assin North to disregard the fake audio.



NPP Deputy Comms Director rebuts Sammy Gyamfi's statement



Owusu Bempah in a statement stated that “I have just cited a statement under the hand of the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi. In the said statement, Sammy Gyamfi sought to water down the content of the very explosive audio from the daughter of Gyakye Quayson.

“Intriguingly, Gyakye Quayson’s daughter in a new audio is worried about how the NDC is leading her father on, even as the continuing criminal charges against him gather momentum.



"She fears her father risks going to jail, and as such, she is berating and blaming the NDC for his misfortune. To the extent that Gyakye Quayson’s daughter went as far as calling the Assin-North constituents as villagers, who are not worthy to be toiled for makes Sammy Gyamfi’s intervention laughable.



“In any case, what is Sammy Gyamfi talking about here? If he so feels the audio in circulation isn’t Quayson’s daughter, why is he pointing accusing fingers to the NPP?”







You can also catch up on the third episode of Everyday People below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:











Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb







SARA